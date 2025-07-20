A shopkeeper was threatened by a man who walked into his store and demanded money.

The attempted robbery happened in the Glasgow Road area of Bathgate on Saturday afternoon.

Police say no-one was injured and the man made off in the direction of Millburn Road.

Now officers are appealing for information to trace the man. He is described as white, around 25-years-old, approximately 5ft 6ins and of slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, black cargo trousers, a black balaclava and white trainers.

Police Scotland said the incident happened around 1.45pm on Saturday, 19 July, when a man entered the premises, threatened the shop owner and demanded money.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles said: “Fortunately no one was injured and nothing was taken. However, the shop owner was left distressed by what happened and we need to trace the man responsible.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are asking the public to check any private CCTV that they have and get in touch if shows anything that could assist us.

“We are also asking people who were driving in the area and surrounding streets to look at any dash-cam they have to see if they have captured something that could help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1886 of Saturday, 19 July, 2025, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.