Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old

Police in West Lothian have arrested and charged a teenager over a robbery and an attempted robbery in the Livingston area.

They said the first incident took place at a bus stop on Deans East Road, around 4pm on Friday, January 19, and the second on Mowbray Rise, around 6pm on Saturday, January 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police said the 17-year-old male had been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and was expected to appear in court at a later date.

Further enquiries into the incidents are continuing and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Kenneth Alexander said: “We are following a number of further lines of enquiry and it has been established that a group of male youths were involved in at least one of these attacks.

“A dark-coloured Vauxhall Insignia, bearing ‘P' plates was also seen in the area of each incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad