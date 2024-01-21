West Lothian crime: Teenager charged over robbery incidents in Livngston
Police appeal for information
Police in West Lothian have arrested and charged a teenager over a robbery and an attempted robbery in the Livingston area.
They said the first incident took place at a bus stop on Deans East Road, around 4pm on Friday, January 19, and the second on Mowbray Rise, around 6pm on Saturday, January 20.
The police said the 17-year-old male had been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and was expected to appear in court at a later date.
Further enquiries into the incidents are continuing and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Sergeant Kenneth Alexander said: “We are following a number of further lines of enquiry and it has been established that a group of male youths were involved in at least one of these attacks.
“A dark-coloured Vauxhall Insignia, bearing ‘P' plates was also seen in the area of each incident.
“If you believe you can assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2979 of January 20, 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”