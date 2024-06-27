West Lothian crime: Thieves make off with alcohol after break-in at Dobbies
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thieves made off with a haul of alcohol after breaking into a garden centre in West Lothian.
Police say two people broke into Dobbies Garden Centre in Uphall on Monday, June 24, 2024, and stole “a quantity” of alcohol. Detectives at Livingston are appealing for information
The police said the break-in happened at around 11.20pm on Monday. The pair then left on foot and were last seen heading in the direction of the A899.
The first suspect is a man who is described as around 6ft in height and of slim build. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing and carrying a Co-op bag-for-life. The second suspect is described as being of slight build and wearing black clothing.
Detective Sergeant Lynn Myles said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish more details on this crime and the two people responsible. We would appeal to anyone with information to contact us.
“We are studying CCTV from in and around the local area and we would ask anyone with personal footage or drivers in this area late on Monday night to check their footage and get in touch if it holds anything relevant.
“Anyone with and detail is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0055 of 25 June. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 1111, where anonymity can be maintained.”