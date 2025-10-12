West Lothian crime: Two arrested and charged over disturbance and attempted theft in Linlithgow
Police said they were called to premises on Blackness Road in Linlithgow at around 10.40am on Sunday, 12 October, 2025.
A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance and attempted theft.
The 19-year-old man will appear in court at a later date, and the 16-year-old youth will be reported to the relevant authorities.
Sergeant Craig Simpson said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, however I'd like to thank members of the public and staff for their support and assistance during this incident.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1131 of Sunday, 12 October."