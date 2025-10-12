Two people have been arrested and charged over a disturbance and attempted theft in West Lothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they were called to premises on Blackness Road in Linlithgow at around 10.40am on Sunday, 12 October, 2025.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance and attempted theft.

Police were called to Blackness Road Linlithgow on Sunday morning | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old man will appear in court at a later date, and the 16-year-old youth will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Sergeant Craig Simpson said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, however I'd like to thank members of the public and staff for their support and assistance during this incident.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1131 of Sunday, 12 October."