Police are appealing for information about the break-in.

Two cars were stolen after a house in a West Lothian town was broken into last Saturday.

Police are appealing for information about the break-in on Linlithgow’s Riccarton Road, which saw thieves make off with a blue Mercedes AMG and a blue Skoda Octavia.

The Skoda was recovered on Winchburgh’s Glendevon Park later on Saturday after officers were made aware of its theft at around 12.15pm. On Sunday, the Mercedes was found on Dalum Drive in Loanhead.

The break-in took place on Riccarton Road

Detective Constable Matt Moran said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible for the housebreaking and theft of the cars.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in Linlithgow, Winchburgh and Midlothian.

“If you saw the Mercedes, registration M13 KJP, or the Skoda, registration BJ3 VZS, at any of these locations then please get in touch.

“We are also asking people to check their private CCTV and dash-cams to see if there is footage that could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information which could potentially help police enquiries should contact the force on 101 quoting incident number 1569 of Saturday, May 11.