West Lothian death: Fatal Accident Inquiry due to start into death of farmer on quad bike

By Ian Swanson
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:38 GMT
Edinburgh Evening News Morning Update Monday 3 November, 2025
A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the death of a West Lothian farmer will hold a preliminary hearing next month.

Most Popular

Andrew Rennie, 75, who owned West Torphin Farm, West Calder, died on 27 November 2024, after an accident involving a quadbike while bringing in sheep from a field.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has now lodged a first notice to begin the court process for an FAI into the death and a preliminary hearing has been set for 12 December 2025 at Livingston Sheriff Court. 

Livingston Sheriff Courtplaceholder image
Livingston Sheriff Court | TSPL

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said:

“The death of Andrew Rennie occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

 “Mr Rennie’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.” 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death; the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

They are intended to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

The preliminary hearing will be used to identify those who are to take part in the inquiry and to consider the scope of the inquiry and the information likely to be presented.

Stay in the know when it comes to the latest news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!

Related topics:West Lothian
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice