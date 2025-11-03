A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the death of a West Lothian farmer will hold a preliminary hearing next month.

Andrew Rennie, 75, who owned West Torphin Farm, West Calder, died on 27 November 2024, after an accident involving a quadbike while bringing in sheep from a field.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has now lodged a first notice to begin the court process for an FAI into the death and a preliminary hearing has been set for 12 December 2025 at Livingston Sheriff Court.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said:

“The death of Andrew Rennie occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“Mr Rennie’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death; the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

They are intended to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

The preliminary hearing will be used to identify those who are to take part in the inquiry and to consider the scope of the inquiry and the information likely to be presented.