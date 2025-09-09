West Lothian drivers told to avoid major road following crash this morning on the M9
The M9 was closed northbound just outside West Lothian following a one-car crash at around 6.30am. The closure was between junctions 5 and 6 at Grangemouth.
A spokesperson for West Lothian Council said: “Emergency services are in attendance and West Lothian road users are advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The M9 is closed between junctions five and six northbound at Grangemouth following a one car crash reported around 6.30am on Tuesday, 9 September.
“Emergency services are in attendance and road users are advised to avoid the area.”
While, at 9.10am, Traffic Scotland posted on X: “The M9 REMAINS CLOSED heading Westbound between J5-J6 due to a road traffic incident. Drivers are advised to find an alternative route at this time Further updates to follow as we get them.”
UPDATE: The road was fully re-opened at around 10am on Tuesday, September 9.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The M9 has re-opened following a one car crash between junctions five and six northbound at Grangemouth around 6.30am on Tuesday, 9 September. Road users are thanked for their patience.”