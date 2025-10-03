A group set up to develop grass roots environmental improvement projects has been praised for its work across communities rich and poor.

The nationally funded West Lothian Climate Action Network (WLCAN) has helped a variety of community led projects across West Lothian in the 18 months since it received initial funding from the Scottish Government.

Graham Clark, vice chairperson of the Hub, told councillors: “We have done an incredible amount of work the last year and we have helped and supported many people in setting up and developing projects.

“It’s about developing a sustainable future for communities,” he told a meeting of the Environment and Sustainability Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel.

The network has grown to more than 80 members including community gardeners, re-use-recycle enterprises and nature restoration groups.

Members of the West Lothian Climate Action Network at a Gather and Grow event in West Lothian College | Stuart Vance

Funding from WLCAN has been distributed across all nine wards of West Lothian – helping some of the poorest areas in developing projects such as community planting of gardens and orchards. Other projects include eco education and carbon reduction skills training, and social and food programmes based around community hubs.

To date the Network has spent £68,000 on projects across the wards, awarding cash for community led projects that mitigate climate change. A further funding stream for groups is currently taking applications.

Schemes have been developed to increase compost-making, planting fruit trees and as well as science based projects to boost food growing, such as an electro-culture trial project in Broxburn.

Mr Clark said results were being collated but described the projects as an “ exciting one, hoping to grow, bigger, better and faster.”

Chairing the meeting Councillor Tom Conn congratulated the Network on the width of the projects it had undertaken. He praised the work with community involvement adding that the real challenge was often in keeping the community involved.

He added: “This participation and being inclusive will help us move things forward in West Lothian. I think all members appreciate the work your organisation has done so far and I’m sure all members appreciate the input of community groups.”