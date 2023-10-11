Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 63-year-old man has died after a crash in West Lothian.

Police said the man was a motorcyclist whose bike was involved in a collision with a car on the A71 between Wilkieston and East Calder on Tuesday afternoon.

They said they had received reports of the crash at around 2.40pm, emergency services had attended and the male rider of the motorbike, a Honda CB 1000, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified. The driver of the car, a Hyundai i30, was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators time to conduct enquiries.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle of Police Scotland said: “Our enquiries into this collision remain ongoing. I would ask any road users who were in the area around the time of the crash, who have yet to speak to us, to get in touch. If you have dash cam equipment, please check the footage as it may have captured images relevant to our investigation.”