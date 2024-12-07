Children at a Saturday gymnastics cub had to flee their premises on a West Lothian industrial estate after a major fire broke out.

Nine fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze at the Brucefield Industrial Park in Bellsquarry, Livingston, where Astro Gymnastics have their base. Nearby roads were closed and residents in the area were advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

The fire at Bellsquarry industrial park. Picture: West Lothian Council. | West Lothian Council

But there were no reported casualties. Astro Gymnastcs posted on social media: “Everybody is out of the building and safe. Please don't come to the industrial park. We will be moving to the Larder at Bellsquarry. If you need to find anyone.”

Many people then replied voicing relief but sadness at the fire. One posted: “Well done to Astro staff for getting all gymnasts out safely. Absolutely heartbreaking for coaches and our gymnasts.”

Another said: “What a horrible & terrifying thing for everyone involved So relieved to hear everyone got out safely - huge well done to all the amazing Astro staff.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had received a call reporting the fire at around 1.07pm and nine appliances had been dispatched to the scene. It said the fire had taken hold of a large factory unit and several adjacent buildings.

Astro Gymnastics run several classes on a Saturday, wit P1 children attending 10.30-11.30am, P2 and P3 youngsters 11.30-12.30am and P4-P7 children from 12.30am-2.30pm.

Police Scotland posted: “Emergency services are in attendance at a fire at Brucefield Industrial Park, Hutton Square, Bellsquarry, Livingston. Police have closed roads at Wilderness Roundabout, Cochrane Square and Brucefield Park West.”

West Lothian Council posted an image of flames and smoke billowing from the industrial park. And it said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is advising people to avoid the area, and nearby houses should keep windows and doors closed. They have also advised that there are no reported casualties and due to the utilisation of water supplies in the local area, nearby homes may see a slight discolouration of tap water.”