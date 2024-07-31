Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland’s first ever “vet camp” is being held this week in West Lothian.

Nearly 50 teenagers from all over Scotland will get three days of hands-on experience at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in Oatridge, near Broxburn.

Scotland's Rural College at Oatridge is hosting the first ever "vet camp" | supplied

The camp is part of a strategy to help address the severe shortage of vets in the country. Organisers Future Vets Scotland say the impact of the shortage of veterinary professionals on the Scottish farming industry, rural communities and companion animal welfare is enormous and cannot be ignored.

Future Vets Scotland was set up by Dr Karen Gardiner to help make a difference, along with her daughters Joanna, a newly qualified vet and Sophie who is studying veterinary medicine at Edinburgh University.

Their work has included creating a website of resources for pupils and teachers, including the world’s largest library of vet video stories filmed with vets all over Scotland. And they have helped match young people with vet practices to get the required work experience before applying to universities.

Dr Gardiner said: “Future Vets was established to address the shortage of vets in Scotland. A lack of vets will impact everyone who consumes Scottish farm produce or owns a pet.

“This camp has been uniquely designed to give young people practical insight and experience of life as a vet, and to give them tools to help them navigate the challenges they will face.

“It also gives them a network of peers with similar aspirations, which will be enormously helpful since they are likely to be the only one in their school who is choosing this career path.”

The camp was being opened on Wednesday by Jim Fairlie, Scottish Government Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity.

He said: “Events like this are vital to help address challenges the veterinary medicine is facing and it opens up the possibility for so many more young people from more communities across Scotland.