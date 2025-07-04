Public gyms and swimming pools run by West Lothian Council’s arms-length leisure trust have been given some security for the next year after funding of £1.4m was approved.

Councillors agreed to a “letter of comfort” for the auditors of West Lothian Leisure (WLL) as the sports provider continues to fight back to strength after financial woes made worse by the Covid lockdown.

The Trust’s CEO Ben Lamb hailed the guarantee of a “vital partnership which has transformed lives”.

Acting head of Finance at the council Kenneth Ribbons told a meeting of West Lothian’ Council’s Executive: “Azets, WLL’s external auditors, had asked that the council provide a ‘letter of comfort’ in relation to WLL’s 2024/25 audit, for the financial year 2025/26. This is similar to that provided in relation to WLL’s 2023/24 audit process.”

He added: “The ‘letter of comfort’” will state that the council has determined that it will continue to undertake cash flow management with WLL, to allow WLL to meet its everyday cash liabilities in respect of the financial year 2025/26, to allow WLL to remain in credit at all times, thus allowing WLL to proceed as a going concern and meet everyday cash liabilities over the financial year.”

Last year the Council Executive backed proposals that would allow the local sport and leisure charity to extend and improve their gym facilities at the Bathgate and Whitburn Xcite venues.

The council undertook borrowing on behalf of West Lothian Leisure (WLL), to invest more than £870,000 to extend gym facilities at both centres, and refurbish the studio at Xcite Whitburn for classes and activities.

This allows WLL to grow its membership and customer base, improve the customer experience at these sites, increase physical activity participation levels and generate more income going forward, as they aim to become fully self-funding by 2028.

The full cost of the borrowing will be met by West Lothian Leisure from the increased levels of income generated, and would be cost neutral to the council.

Responding to the council’s confirmation of support Ben Lamb, CEO of West Lothian Leisure said: “We are grateful to West Lothian Council for their continued support.

“This vital partnership has helped us transform lives, improve well-being, and reach more people – with 2.6 million visits in 2023/24 and £14.4 million in social value generated.

“As public funding reduces, we remain committed to building a sustainable future, while continuing to advocate for investment in services and initiatives that support access for those who need it most.”

WLL’s Xcite hubs are working with the council’s Summer of Fun programme providing fully funded summer camps at all Xcite venues this July and August for Primary 1 (P1) to Primary 7 (P7) pupils.

The summer camps which started on 30th June will run until 7 August, . Led by qualified Xcite coaches, the camps aim to help children stay active, build confidence, and make new friends during the summer holidays. Activities range from badminton, basketball, multi-sports, athletics and team building.

The summer camps are being supported by four local food suppliers, which means that every child attending has something to eat and drink for free, daily.

The importance of West Lothian Leisure’s coaching schools outreach programme was highlighted recently at Seafield Primary School, where pupils enjoyed a Health Week thanks to the charity’s coaching support.