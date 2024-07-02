Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A doting couple from have welcomed Lothian’s first naturally-conceived quadruplets.

Arlene Mitchell gave birth to four boys at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on May 14. She and partner John beat odds of one in 700,000 to bring the history-making quads into the world.

Ben, Noah, Harrison and Rory all weighed less than 3lb, with the smallest Harrison tipping the scales at 2lb 14oz and the rest at 2lb 15oz. The parents, from Longridge, already have an 11-year-old daughter named Lauren and a three-year-old son called Hunter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arlene and John with their quadruplet boys | NHS Lothian

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arlene, 34, said: “It was a total shock when we found out there were four babies at the first scan. The nurse said she thought there was more than one baby and then she said there was more than three babies! I was absolutely speechless and my husband just couldn’t believe it.

“They are really beautiful and we are so delighted. We can’t wait to take our four boys home to Lauren and Hunter and start our journey as a family of eight!"

John, 38, said: “Life is going to be a bit noisier for all of us but I’m really looking forward to us being one big family.”

Arlene Mitchell with her four baby boys

Doctors monitored Arlene closely throughout her pregnancy due to risks associated with multiple births, such as premature delivery and preeclampsia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum added: “Having quadruplets is a high-risk pregnancy and at every scan, I was really anxious that there wouldn’t be four heartbeats.

“The midwifery team were absolutely amazing, they really supported me every step of the way.”

A team of 17 doctors and midwives at the Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health worked to deliver the babies as Arlene, who measures 5’2, underwent a Caesarean section at 30 weeks to reduce risks.

The delivery team at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh | NHS Lothian

Once they were born, each baby had four clinicians looking after him while they were given intensive care in the Neonatal Department. Early care was aimed at stabilising their breathing and allowing them to grow while being tube-fed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the boys, Harrison and Rory were then moved to the Special Care Baby Unit at St John’s Hospital in Livingston to be closer to their family, before Ben and Noah joined them.

Arlene before the delivery | NHS Lothian

Katy Ruggeri, associate director of midwifery at NHS Lothian, said: "Delivering quadruplets is an extraordinary experience and I am immensely proud of our entire midwifery and neonatal team for their dedication and expertise throughout this remarkable journey.

“This was the first set of quadruplets delivered in Lothian and it's something the entire team will remember for the rest of their careers."

The boys are now thriving and Arlene and John are preparing for the big move home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad