The collision, which involved a pedestrian and a cyclist, took place on Blackness Road in Linlithgow , at around 10.20am on Sunday, January 29. An 89-year-old man, the pedestrian, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. He died on Thursday, February 2. The cyclist did not require medical attention.

Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us. We are particularly keen to trace the occupants of two vehicles we believed passed the cyclist just prior to the crash.”