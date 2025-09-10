A darts retailer hopes to hit the bullseye in West Lothian with the opening of it’s first Scottish store this weekend.

ArrowHeadz is set to open at The Centre, Livingston, on Sunday, September 14, stocking the latest darts equipment, dart boards and flights, and will also feature six state-of-the-art, high-tech dart playing lanes.

The family business was co-founded by Cameron Clarke, an avid darts player, who opened his first store in Norwich last August.

The new ArrowHeadz store opens in Livingston this weekend. | Greg Macvean Photography

Plans are in the pipeline to expand further across the UK due to the increased popularity in darts, partly due to teenage players like Luke Littler who won the 2025 World Championship, which brought a new generation of fans to the sport.

The 2,343 sq. ft. store at The Centre, Livingston will offer a ‘try before you buy’ policy on over 100 sets, as well as a darts re-pointing service.

The darts lanes, designed for players of all skill levels, will feature an automated, real-time scoring system, game analytics and have access to remote online competitions. There be will four lanes, which can be booked by the hour for up to four people, and also two ‘try before you buy’ lanes.

Cameron Clarke, co-founder and CEO at ArrowHeadz, said: “Scotland has one of the best darts scenes in Europe and has produced some of the game’s greatest legends.

“We are very proud and excited to be serving Scotland’s darts community in a location as great as The Centre, Livingston.”

The new store stocks the latest darts equipment, dart boards and flights, and will also feature six state-of-the-art, hi-tech dart playing lanes. | Greg Macvean Photography

Rakesh Joshi, director at LCP UK, part of M Core, who act on behalf of The Centre’s owners, said: “We are delighted to welcome the leading darts equipment and accessories store, ArrowHeadz, to The Centre, Livingston, which is a great time for us as we continue to add to our extensive offering of places to ‘shop, eat and play’ for our visitors.

“The cutting-edge lanes are guaranteed to be a big hit with fans of the sport and those who are trying it out for the first time who can enjoy an authentic darts-playing experience.”

ArrowHeadz will add to the existing mix of over 150 stores and restaurants at the West Lothian shopping centre, including M&S, Flannels, River Island, H&M, JD Sports, Lush, Wagamama and Nando’s, spanning over 1 million sq. ft. and attracting over 14 million visitors a year from around the country.

New arrivals over the last year include the first Cinnabon in Scotland, Las Iguanas, Rituals, Sostrene Grene, a 90-seater Starbucks, and last week, the jewellers F.Hinds.

Plans are also in place for Hollywood Bowl opening a 26,000 sq. ft. venue next year at The Centre, featuring 22 cutting-edge bowling lanes, an arcade and a bar and diner.