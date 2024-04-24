Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A derelict school in Livingston is set to be knocked down as part of a plan to build 47 homes.

Cedarbank School, which caters for pupils with additional needs, relocated in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its former home just off Ladywell East Road was left vacant as a result with many locals feeling the abandoned site is an eyesore.

Homes are planned on the site of the former Cedarbank School

Springfield Partnerships has submitted plans to West Lothian Council for a development of affordable two-bedroom apartments.

The project also includes a large green space, benches, parking with electric vehicle charging and a large bike store.

Homes would be equipped with green heating systems to boost the net zero drive and cut costs for residents, the developers say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm’s managing director Tom Leggeat said: “Scotland is crying out for more homes, and we are pleased to submit our plans for 47 new, affordable, high quality and energy efficient homes that will revitalise this derelict site within a residential area of Livingston.

“These affordable apartments would provide accessible living to local people who need it the most and in an area where all the local infrastructure needed to support them already exists.