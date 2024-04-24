West Lothian planning: Derelict Livingston school to be torn down in affordable homes plan
A derelict school in Livingston is set to be knocked down as part of a plan to build 47 homes.
Cedarbank School, which caters for pupils with additional needs, relocated in 2022.
Its former home just off Ladywell East Road was left vacant as a result with many locals feeling the abandoned site is an eyesore.
Springfield Partnerships has submitted plans to West Lothian Council for a development of affordable two-bedroom apartments.
The project also includes a large green space, benches, parking with electric vehicle charging and a large bike store.
Homes would be equipped with green heating systems to boost the net zero drive and cut costs for residents, the developers say.
The firm’s managing director Tom Leggeat said: “Scotland is crying out for more homes, and we are pleased to submit our plans for 47 new, affordable, high quality and energy efficient homes that will revitalise this derelict site within a residential area of Livingston.
“These affordable apartments would provide accessible living to local people who need it the most and in an area where all the local infrastructure needed to support them already exists.
“We are looking forward to receiving feedback from the Council in the coming months.”
