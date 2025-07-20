West Lothian’s population could grow to almost 200,000 within seven years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A growing, but ageing population is one of the key points from the first draft of the council’s ten year Economic Investment Plan.

West Lothian is one of the few local authorities in the country that will see substantial growth into the 2030s, as Scotland’s population remains largely static.

West Lothian is one of the few areas of Scotland expected to see a significant population increase | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while a higher birth rate and net migration have been identified as the core reasons for the increase, the number of children is expected to fall.

The report was delivered to a recent meeting of the Economy, Community Empowerment and Wealth Building PDSP.

It predicts the county’s population rising from its current 181,000 to 196,000 by 2032.

Growth brings its own problems, with increasing demand on housing and health care – not least because of the rising numbers of elderly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the report added a cautionary note, highlighting that population projections published prior to the latest census in 2022 saw population figures in West Lothian over-estimated by approximately 6,000 – and future projections could also be overestimated as a result.

The report outlined that while West Lothian’s working age population is projected to grow by 8 per cent in the decade to 2028, its retired population is forecast to grow by 44 per cent, and those aged 75 or over by 39 per cent.

West Lothian’s child population is forecast to decline by around 5 per cent over the same period.

Skills Development Scotland, a Scottish Government agency, has produced figures on the dependency ratio, which compares the number of those of non-working age – that is, those aged 0-15 and 65+, in comparison to those of working age, 16-64 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dependency ratio in West Lothian is currently in line with that of the rest of Scotland at 56 per cent, but the ratio is expected to be slightly above the Scottish level of 60 per cent – confirming a growing ageing of the population in West Lothian.

Another of the key changes in the ageing demographic is the demand for housing.

The new Local Development Plan is currently being drawn up. One of the main demands in public consultation on future house building has been the need for more diversity, including more bungalows, and single level living – especially in areas such as Livingston.

A council spokesperson said that wider public consultation plans are being drawn up by the council, asking people for their views on housing and health care provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors welcomed the initial draft of the economic plan and wanted more detail.

Jim Henderson, the council’s Business Development Manager stressed that the Economic Investment Plant was a “live” document which would be regularly updated.

He added that the key to development in the next decade was partnerships with both the national government and the Third Sector as well as external investors.

Further reports are expected to be delivered in the Autumn.