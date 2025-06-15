Pupils in West Lothian could be asked to use public bus routes to get to school, after questions were raised over the cost of providing special transport.

The council pays £1, 245 per pupil to provide ‘free’ school transport – but with the Scottish Government also providing free bus passes to under 22s, one councillor questioned why pupils were not being asked to use normal buses.

And the council has confirmed they are looking at ‘crossover’ areas where normal public transport may be a suitable alternative.

The cost to the council for school transport in the last year was more than £3m – but the “use the bus pass” option is not the simple answer it might appear.

Conservative councillor Alison Adamson, speaking at a recent Environment Policy Development Scrutiny Panel meeting, said: “I hate using the expression free transport . It costs the council £1,245 to take each child to schools. That’s not free in anyone’s language.”

“I don’t understand the Scottish Government saying that anyone up to a certain age gets free transport, but we have to find the money for school children to get to school so my question is. Can we find a way of tapping into free transport budget.?

“Why is that free but councils have to find funding to get children to get to school. I find that very difficult to understand. A lot of people would too? Given how much money it costs I find it very very difficult to swallow.”

Chairing the meeting Labour’s Tom Conn said “I think the answer will be that the council is obliged to take pupils to school. We have a responsibility under legislation to support that, but I take your point.”

He added that school contract buses “take children from A to B”, directly to schools, whereas commercial networks don’t.

In East Lothian a proposal in this year’s budget by the ruling Labour group to encourage schoolchildren who have nationally funded under-22 free bus passes to stop using school passes was challenged by opposition groups.

Under the Education (Scotland) Act 1980, the council has a statutory responsibility to provide school transport for those pupils living over the qualifying distance for home to school transport.

Section 42 (4) of the Act clarifies that the statutory walking distance is two miles for any pupil under the age of eight, and three miles for any other pupil where attending their catchment school.

The council can discharge this duty through contracted school transport, using council owned vehicles, utilising the commercial bus network or even through mileage payments to parents for self-travel.

The council will consider a number of factors when considering which transport option is most appropriate including available resources, the needs of pupils and the suitability and availability of the bus network.

The total 2024/25 cost for school buses was £3,194,373.

A West Lothian council spokesperson said: “Although commercial bus routes may exist they may not provide sufficient connection to meet the council’s statutory obligations for school transport.

“West Lothian Council has a generous home to school policy which provides transport for secondary pupils living 2 or more miles from their catchment school and 1.5 miles for primary pupils.

”However, work is ongoing to assess the crossover between the school network and the local bus network to identify if there are any opportunities to enhance and supplement the options for transport for school pupils in the future.”