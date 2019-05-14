West Lothian revealed as Scotland’s greenest area for recycling and smart meters

West Lothian has been revealed as Scotland’s greenest area, according to new figures.

Local authority data found the area’s high rate of recycling and percentage of homes with a smart meter took it to the top of the list.

Clackmannanshire came a close second, followed by the culture-rich town of Falkirk, situated in the Central Lowlands of Scotland.

Other extra-green areas include Fife and Inverclyde while Midlothian and East Lothian each made the top ten list.

The data was released by Smart Energy GB which has launched “Areas for a Beautiful Future” to celebrate communities create a more sustainable future.

Television presenter Helen Skelton, who is working with Smart Energy GB, said: “Small actions really do add up to make a difference.

“By getting a smart meter you’re taking a small step towards a more sustainable future for everyone.”

Completing the top five most sustainable Scottish areas were Fife and East Ayrshire.

A study of 2,000 adults found three quarters of Scots believe they could still do more to be better when it comes to sustainable living.

And while a fifth don’t do more because they think it costs too much, one quarter believe “it’s too much effort” to make lifestyle changes that will benefit the country.

One in ten also feel they don’t have the ability to make an impact as one individual.

Just under one quarter admitted they are aware of the environmental benefits of taking shorter showers but don’t make a concerted effort to do so. Almost half purchase single-use plastic bottles of water and 46 per cent will boil more water in their kettle than necessary.

Additionally, almost a third will leave lights on in empty rooms, despite four in ten feeling guilty about their actions.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, also revealed Brits are unaware about what they could to make a difference. As a result, one third are worried about their children or grandchildren’s future.

The “Areas for a Beautiful Future” campaign aims to challenge these beliefs, outlining the small steps, such as getting a smart meter, everyone can take towards a cleaner, greener, smarter Britain.

Robert Cheesewright, director of corporate affairs for Smart Energy GB, said: “It’s great to see that communities, individuals and families up and down Great Britain are taking simple, small steps towards a greener tomorrow.

“Smart meters can’t solve climate change on their own, but they are the building blocks of a reliable, clean and affordable energy system for the future.”