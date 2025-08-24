A project to deliver supported homes for young people in Livingston is back on track.

New modular housing at a site in the town centre had been delayed when the manufacturer went into receivership at the New Year. Now a new contractor has been appointed, as housing staff revealed that a five year plan for new affordable council homes has delivered 77 per cent of its target.

Marjory Mackie, housing strategy and development manager told a meeting of the Housing Services PDSP: “Excellent progress is being made in delivery of the programme across the active sites, with 1,258 units completed to the end of June 2025/26, representing 77.6 per cent of the overall Affordable Housing Programme minimum target of 1,621.”

The affordable homes programme was launched in 2023 and will run until 2027/2028.

In a report Ms Mackie said: “The West Lothian Affordable Housing Programme to 2027/28 includes sites for the development of a minimum 1,621 homes, including minimum 383 additional council homes and minimum 1,238 homes delivered by Registered Social Landlord (RSL) partners.

“The council house programme now totals 427 additional houses. This has increased by 44 from the original minimum target of 383 due to the additional approved project for 16 flats at Winchburgh and a total of 28 additional Open Market Acquisitions – 10 in 2024/25 and a minimum of 18 in 2025/26.”

Ms Mackie told councillors: “It remains a risk that the council will see a slow down of affordable housing approvals and subsequent completions in future years as a result of this.

“Council officers will continue to seek all opportunities to increase new supply by engagement with the Scottish Government for additional funding, liaison with RSL’s through the Homes for West Lothian Partnership.”

Executive councillor for housing services, George Paul, joined council staff on a site visit to the Almondvale site in Livingston, where they met with representatives from Hub South East and Ogilvie. | Paul Watt

In Livingston the Almondvale site – with assisted living units for young people alongside council homes, close to both the town centre and West Lothian College – had been planned for completion by the summer. It stalled in January and the council has been working to secure new contractors.

Ogilvie Construction Ltd has now been appointed as the main construction contractor to take the project forward to completion via Hub South East, a delivery partner of the council.

Following extensive work behind the scenes, the units which had been built in the factory are now onsite and Ogilvie are making progress on finalising construction.

Once complete, the supported housing element will consist of 28 one-bedroom flats in total, with 16 flats designed to be flexible for future use as mainstream housing.

Flexible office space will be provided for a maximum of 10 staff members along with overnight accommodation for staff to provide dedicated space and privacy, whilst still being on hand to assist and support the young people.

20 homes will be in place for affordable housing featuring a mix of two and three-bedroom houses. It is now anticipated that the work will be completed on a phased basis from January to July 2026.

Executive councillor for Housing Services, George Paul said: “With demand for affordable housing continuing to grow, especially specialist provision for young people, it was imperative that this project continued. It was great to see an installation taking place in person.

“My thanks to all involved for their efforts to get the project back up and running and I look forward to seeing young people in their tenancy.”