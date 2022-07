At 11.43am this morning, officers received a report of a collision involving three vehicles on the M8 westbound near J3a.

Police are currently in attendance. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Traffic Scotland took to Twitter to warn drivers that Lane 2 of the M8 Westbound is blocked as a result.