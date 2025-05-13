The wildfire affecting a huge area of forestry in West Lothian has exposed the folly of cuts to community fire and rescue services across Scotland, according to the union representing Scotland’s firefighters.

Over the weekend 50 firefighters battled a blaze that affected 40,000 square metres of woodland near Fauldhouse.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 11.43am on Saturday and worked all weekend to contain the fire with nine fire appliances and a specialist helicopter deployed to drop water on the burning trees and moorland. People living nearby were urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

A helicopter drops water on woodland near Fauldhouse where fire crews have been dealing with a wildfire for the past three days. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

At its peak it was reported that the fire covered an area the equivalent to five and a half football pitches. And three days on from the start of the fire, three appliances remain at the scene.

The Fire Brigades Union criticised the large loss of jobs in the fire service over the past 10 years and called for a halt to further cuts.

Colin Brown, FBU executive member for Scotland, said: “Firefighters from across central Scotland have been in attendance at this major wildfire. They have worked in searing temperatures to try to control its spread and protect the public and nearby property. Their commitment and skill has ensured that the fire didn’t spread and cause much further damage or loss of life.

“Sadly events like this are likely to be more frequent in future as a result of global warming.

“If communities are to be protected we need to reverse the cuts to the fire and rescue service that has resulted in 1200 jobs lost over the last decade, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Government need to withdraw their proposals to close fire stations and cut yet more fire appliances from community fire stations.

“Representatives from the FBU will be making these points very forcibly to the Minister for Victims and Community Safety, Siobhan Brown when we meet her this week.”