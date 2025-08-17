Keepers at Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian are mourning the death of their poster boy Stumpy – the world’s oldest living lemur in captivity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the zoo’s most cherished and iconic residents, the extraordinary ring-tailed lemur had reached the remarkable age of 39 before dying peacefully on Sunday.

It was following a recent decline in his health that the zoo’s animal care team made the sad but compassionate decision.

Stumpy got his name because of his distinctive shorter-than-usual tail | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognised by Guinness World Records earlier this year, Stumpy’s remarkable longevity was nearly double the average lifespan of his species, which was seen as testament to the exceptional care and dedication provided by the zoo’s keepers and veterinary team.

Accompanied by his six sons, he arrived Five Sisters in 2005, the month the zoo first opened its doors.

Over his long life, he became the patriarch of a large family, with 11 offspring, 25 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and even a great-great-granddaughter – leaving a living legacy that spans five generations.

Stumpy was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records earlier this year as the world’s oldest living lemur in captivity | supplied

With his distinctive shorter-than-usual tail, from which he earned his affectionate name, Stumpy became a symbol of the zoo’s identity. The ring-tailed lemur featured in the zoo’s logo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the zoo said: “Stumpy was a true ambassador for his species and for our zoo. He will be remembered not only for his remarkable longevity but for the joy he brought to so many.

“Stumpy’s life and legacy will remain an enduring part of Five Sisters Zoo’s history and conservation work. The zoo extends its gratitude to all those who have shared in Stumpy’s journey over the years.”

Five Sisters Zoo was founded by Brian and Shirley Curran and has grown from a small petting farm into one of Scotland’s most loved wildlife attractions. It is now home to over 130 species, including rescued bears, lions and snow leopards.

Located in West Calder, the zoo takes its name from the nearby Five Sisters shale bings, a historic local landmark.