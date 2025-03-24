Thousands of people in West Lothian have seen their health and well-being improve in the last year thanks to public gyms, councillors have heard.

For many the first step was a prescription of free membership at West Lothian’s Xcite gyms to help recuperate from injury or manage chronic conditions.

More than half of those decided to stay on and take out membership, having realised how their lives have improved physically and socially.

Xcite gyms help all ages keep active and socially connected and gym membership is now being prescribed more often as a practical way to manage chronic conditions | LDR

Councillors heard that research shows that gym membership at Xcite gyms, such as Craigswood in Craigshill Livingston has generated millions of pounds in “social value” in terms of reduced health spending costs.

In a presentation to the East Livingston and East Calder Local Area Committee, Craigswood staff presented evidence from those who had benefited from free membership prescribed by their doctor.

One gym goer said: “Exercise helps me function better and it really lifts my mood. I no longer need medication to manage my anxiety.”

Victoria Finlay, the area manager of Craigswood, said Xcite was created to provide inclusive and welcoming spaces for all age groups. It recently opened a coffee shop which has helped turn the gym into a “vibrant social hub” for the community.

Craigswood is also home to the Xcite West Lothian Health and Well-Being team which Ms Finlay said “does an incredible job in delivering preventative care and support services making a real difference in the lives of our community.”

Lisa Hunter, the Health and Well-Being manager said: “Within Xcite we have 22,000 members. We have 2.6m visits per year and those are people who are taking proactive preventative measures to protect their health and well-being and reducing their risk of conditions such as cancer, stroke and heart attacks.”

The team works in partnership with West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership which funds health programmes such as weight management, mental health and those with musculo-skeletal conditions.

For a number of years Xcite centres have also been the venue for an Ageing Well programme which supports those in later life with physical activities and helps people stay socially connected.

In 2023/24 West Lothian Leisure also collaborated successfully with organisations such as Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland, Parkinson’s UK, and Scottish Gymnastics with the Love to Move dementia support programme, ensuring a broader reach for those who need support the most.

Ms Hunter said funding from West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership gave Xcite a target of supporting 2,100 people per year. Raising awareness within primary care staff helped Xcite centre beat that target this year, with many more referrals.

She added: “What we do see is that we have an engagement rate of about 80% and we are seeing that we have high referral rates for weight management, mental health and musculo- skeletal conditions.”

More than half of referrals come from the poorest areas of the county. Recent research by Xcite has shown that 64 per cent of people who do complete programmes they have been referred to do go on to take out gym membership. More than half of those are taking out the more affordable Access memberships which commercial gyms do not offer.

Councillor Damian Doran Timson said: “There are some really positive numbers and outcomes there. Prevention is so important ,and I think the whole medical world is going to move down that route. I’d just like to see more of that.”

As a charity West Lothian Leisure (Xcite), has delivered an impressive £14.4 million in social value through its services and programmes in 2023/2024.

Social value refers to the broader benefits that activities, services, or interventions create for individuals and communities, including improvements in physical and mental health, personal development, social well-being, and connectivity.

Announced in the charity’s newly published 2023/2024 annual review, this social value includes significant reductions in healthcare costs, including £105,444 saved through fewer GP visits, £154,768 in reduced psychotherapy costs, £822,221 saved in Type 2 Diabetes care, £809,228 in dementia care savings, £460,269 saved by preventing hip fractures and £235,956 saved in coronary heart disease and stroke care.

Ben Lamb, CEO of West Lothian Leisure, said: “We are incredibly proud to deliver £14.4 million in social value, a testament to the dedication of our staff and volunteers, and the ongoing support from our partners, including West Lothian Council.

“These numbers aren’t just statistics-they represent lives changed for the better. Every pound saved for the health service represents lives improved, health preserved, and communities strengthened.

“This is what our mission, creating healthier, happier and longer lives in West Lothian is all about. We aim to continue growing participation and create opportunities for every West Lothian resident to enjoy the benefits of physical activity and well-being.”