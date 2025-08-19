After days of fine summer weather in Edinburgh, today saw a brief pause of recent glorious sunshine, with the capital instead being cloudy and overcast.

But according to the Met Office, Edinburgh is forecast to see warmer weather as the week goes on, with temperatures reaching 22C at the weekend.

Tomorrow (August 20) will see highs of 17C, and after a cloudy start, sunshine is forecast from 12pm onwards. Thursday is set to be slightly warmer but is forecast for overcast conditions in the morning before changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Friday and Saturday will see an improvement on previous days, with highs of 19C and sunny intervals forecast throughout the day. Sunday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures reaching 22C. Conditions are set to be overcast in the early morning before changing to sunny intervals throughout the day.

For the latest weather updates you can visit the Met Office website.