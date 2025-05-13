Why I’m backing the Assisted Dying Bill for Terminally Ill - Lorna Slater

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

This week, the Scottish Parliament is debating the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill at its first stage. It is a moment of real significance, a chance for us as lawmakers to show compassion and respect to those facing the most difficult of life’s circumstances.

​If passed, this legislation would allow terminally ill adults, able to consent, the option to end their life in a dignified and peaceful manner of their own choosing.

It is a carefully constructed, humane proposal that seeks to give people control at the end of their life. It is not to encourage death but to minimise unnecessary suffering.

I will be voting in favour of the Bill because I believe fundamentally in bodily autonomy - the right of every person to make decisions about their own body and life. For me, this is a basic principle of human dignity. For too long, people experiencing a terminal illness and who know they are approaching the end have been denied the choice to end their suffering.

No one should be forced to suffer for a prolonged period or feel they must travel abroad to access assisted dying, often alone and without the support of their loved ones.

People on all sides of this discussion bring heartfelt experiences and concerns, many will have faced these very questions with friends and family members where assisted dying may have played a part had it been legalised previously.

Almost 80 per cent of the Scottish public support a change in the law and yet our legal system currently criminalises those who try to help a loved one who has requested such help to die peacefully.

The decision to end one’s life prematurely in order to avoid suffering and experience a ‘good death’ is only a choice if we also have excellent palliative care. This is not an either-or situation. Unless excellent palliative care is in place, we cannot be said to have a legitimate choice, so I support proposals for improving palliative care, alongside the offering of end-of-life choice.

I am comfortable that this bill contains adequately robust safeguards, including oversight from two independent doctors and a mandatory reflection period to protect vulnerable people and ensure that consent is informed, voluntary and enduring.

Assisted dying will not be right for everyone, but it is their right to choose for themselves. It is all of our right to choose.

This is not a political question, it is a moral one. I believe that the Scottish Parliament should support terminally ill adults right to choose an assisted death when the time is right for them.