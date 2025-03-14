Three Winchburgh schools to close early due to water supply issue caused by 'mechanical failure'

Three West Lothian schools will close early today after a mechanical fault.

Winchburgh Academy, Sinclair Academy and Holy Family Primary School were announced as having to close early due to a mechanical failure impacting the water supply at the schools.

The closure also affects the Winchburch Sports Hub, which contains a 25m swimming pool, gym and sports halls. The venue opened in Autumn 2022.

The Winchburgh Academy campus has suffered a mechanical fault.placeholder image
Posting on Facebook, West Lothian Council said: “Winchburgh Academy, Sinclair Academy and Holy Family Primary School are closing early today due to a mechanical failure impacting water supply to all three schools.

“All parents have been informed of arrangements via group call.

“The Winchburgh Sports Hub is also impacted. Xcite will be in touch with customers regarding their arrangements for their facilities at the school campus.”

