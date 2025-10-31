Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a bus on busy Edinburgh street

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a bus on a busy Edinburgh road.

Emergency services were called to Queensferry Street on Friday, October 31, following reports of a bus having hit a pedestrian.

The road was closed in both directions between Melville Street and Shandwick Place, with cars and buses diverted away from the scene.

The road was reopened around an hour after the incident.

The road was closed between Shandwick Place and Melville Street. | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Friday, October 31, we received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus at Queensferry Street, Edinburgh.

“A woman was taken to hospital for treatment. The road was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.”

Lothian Buses announced that some of its services would be diverted - including the 19 22 36 37 47 and 106. These have since resumed their normal routes.