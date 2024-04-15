Woman hospitalised after Edinburgh road crash near Forrester High School
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman has been hospitalised after a crash on an Edinburgh street this morning.
Described as being in her 60s, she was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after a crash involving a car on Broomhouse Road.
A heavy police and ambulance presence was reported in the area around Forrester and St Augustine’s high schools in the aftermath.
No one else was injured in the collision, police have confirmed.
Motorists in the busy area faced hold-ups after the road was closed but officers said it had now re-opened and traffic is understood to be moving normally.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 10.30am on Monday, 15 April 2024, police were called to a road crash on Broomhouse Road, Edinburgh, involving a car and a pedestrian.
"The female pedestrian has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. There were no reports of anyone else injured at the time.
"The road was opened around 11.30am. Enquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash."
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We received a call at 1026 hours today to attend an incident on Broomhouse Road in Edinburgh.
“We dispatched an ambulance, a Paramedic Response Unit and a critical care paramedic to the scene. We transported one female patient in her 60s to New Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.