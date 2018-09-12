Woman who lost half her body weight shares her diet menu

A woman who lost half her body weight has shared what meals she had during her transformation.

Wilted lettuce leaves and dry biscuits are off the menu when it comes to losing weight the Slimming World way. Think delicious dishes that fill you up and keep your hunger at bay.

For breakfast choose from all-day breakfast spaghetti, blueberry pancakes with fruit and maple syrup, baked oats or a big breakfast that includes eggs, beans, Slimming World pork sausages, bacon with the fat trimmed off and potatoes.

Tuck in to a bacon burger with Slimming World fries, Cajun chicken pasta salad, ramen noodle soup or crustless red onion and courgette quiche at lunchtime.

Dinner can be any number of tasty morsels including lamb curry, cannelloni, bangers and mash or barbecued pulled pork. Snacks like gingerbread biscuits, chickpea patties and paprika potato wedges will make sure you’re not tempted to dive into a bag of Doritos.

Sweet treats could be banoffee pie, apple strudel, trifle, blueberry and lemon cheesecake or carrot mug cake.