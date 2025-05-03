Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An all-female trade mission from Scotland will head for Spain in a bid to boost exports by women-led companies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit, planned for Madrid in June, will be led by UK Government Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill as part of the Brand Scotland drive to sell Scotland’s unique strengths around the world and promote Scottish goods and services to new markets.

The aim is create more export opportunities for female-led businesses after research found that trade in Scotland could increase by more than £10 billion if women’s companies were exporting at the same rate as firms led by men.

KIrsty McNeill hosted a roundtable meeting of women business leaders ahead of the trade mission in June | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McNeill hosted a gathering of female business leaders from across Scotland last week, which brought together women from across the technology, sustainability, clean energy and beauty sectors, as well as representatives of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, the Confederation of British Industry and Women’s Enterprise Scotland.

Ms McNeill said: "From science and sustainability to culture and financial services, we’re amongst the best in the world - and by selling Scotland globally, we can unlock jobs and investment, an essential part of our Plan for Change.

“It’s crucial that I hear from Scottish businesswomen about the barriers they face, find out what we can do to help, and demonstrate how Scottish companies can really benefit from having direct informal access like this to the UK's vast global network of trade expertise. By harnessing the combined resources of the Scotland Office, the Foreign Office and Department for Business and Trade, we can create significant opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

"We’re already seeing positive results from championing Brand Scotland internationally and I'm committed to unlocking more global opportunities for Scottish women in business."

Challenges they discussed included how businesses can access finance and investment, overcome export barriers, and tackle market access issues that disproportionately affect women-led business.