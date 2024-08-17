Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has begun to turn a dilapidated former village hall into a new home for a community brass band a year after they paid £100,000 to buy it from Midlothian Council.

St Davids Brass Band, who are a registered charity in Midlothian, leased Vogrie Hall, Gorebridge, for 12 years as its practice space.

The hall was closed for safety reasons by the local authority three years ago and after a bid to have it transferred to the band through a Community Asset Transfer fell through, the band paid full market value to take it over.

The main hall at Vogrie Hall with collapsed ceiling, leaking roof and fungus growing on walls | LDRS

The main hall of the building had water leaking through its roof and a partial ceiling collapse with giant mushrooms growing out of the walls and the smell of damp was present throughout when it was first bought by the band.

Now work has begun to repair the roof after planning permission was granted for changes to the building including creating a disabled ramp access.

Work is also being planned for an extension and a disabled ramp to provide access for all to the building which was once at the heart of the Gorebridge community.

Alistair Taylor, secretary of the brass band, said they are delighted to see work starting thanks to donations from supporters and grants towards the work required.

He said: “It’s been a long journey getting to this point, and we’ve been fortunate to receive some grants and some very generous donations too – we are so grateful for these and they will of course, go as intended towards specific works restoring the hall so that it is safe to use and fit for purpose.

“We couldn’t have reached this stage of hall ownership and renovation planning without the expertise and grit of some key members in our band – we know you’re shy but you know who you are – thank you for your determination – you’re pretty fantastic.”

More information on the band and how to donate to the hall fund can be found on the St Davids Brass website.