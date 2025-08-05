Workers behind  Edinburgh Festival deserve better - Lorna Slater

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

Every August Edinburgh is trans-formed. The streets hum with energy, performers from every corner of the globe fill our stages and the Capital becomes a vibrant, chaotic celebration of art, expression and culture.

But behind the curtain of colour and creativity is another story, one that rarely makes the headlines but which defines the experience of thousands of people who live and work in our city.

I’m talking about the workers who keep Edinburgh’s festival economy running: the cleaners and bar staff, the delivery drivers and kitchen porters, the tech crews and front-of-house teams who make the magic happen. While the city celebrates, many of them are working long hours in insecure jobs for low pay, often without basic protections or rest.

During August, the demand on hospitality and service staff is enormous. Shifts stretch late into the night, tips become unpredictable and some are forced to put up with unsafe working conditions because they fear losing their jobs. Many are on zero-hour contracts, with little notice and no job security.

These are the workers that keep our city ticking during its busiest season, yet they’re often treated as disposable.

This isn’t just a festival problem, it’s a symptom of a wider economic model that treats workers as an afterthought.

We hear about the record-breaking ticket sales, the star-studded shows, the millions brought into the economy. But what about the workers at the heart of it all? What about fairness, dignity and decent pay?

We should be asking more from employers and from those who profit most from this month-long surge in revenue. That means fair work conditions, safe staffing levels, real breaks and the right to union representation. It means supporting campaigns like Unite Hospitality’s call for a £12 minimum wage plus tips, no unpaid trial shifts and fair rotas.

It also means local authorities and government making funding and licensing conditional on fair work commitments. In a post-Brexit world where hospitality workers are harder to come by, their value should be protected.

As a Scottish Green MSP, I believe we need to build an economy that puts people and planet before profit. That includes festivals and tourism. Culture can be a force for justice, not just spectacle.

If Edinburgh is to truly be a world-class festival city, it must also be a fair work city. Let’s ensure that those making our summer sparkle are respected, protected and paid what they deserve.

Because a festival without fairness isn’t something to celebrate.