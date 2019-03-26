World’s best tattoo artists to descend on Edinburgh for convention

The world’s best tattoo artists are to descend on the Capital this weekend for the ninth edition of the popular Scottish Tattoo Convention.

Scotland’s biggest single art event will see 200 artists complete more than 500 tattoos with organisers saying the event has grown so much that they have 300 artists waiting in the wings eager to join proceedings.

The Corn Exchange will play host to an industry featuring people of all ages, shapes and sizes with 2000 people expected through the doors across the weekend.

Visitors will be able to see world class artists from locations such as Spain, Germany and North America carrying out a range of tattoos from portraits and traditional to Japanese and tribal.

This year sees a significant number of female Scottish artists working at the show, a sign organiser Jim Aitken feels is a positive for the industry.

He said: “We are really proud to have 50/50 split when it comes to the gender of our artists. The industry has moved on from when artists were just all rounders.

“Now they focus on one area of tattooing in particular which improves their quality of work, doing it day in day out whether that be portraits or Japanese.

“It is also a fantastic opportunity for the Scottish artists to meet with other artists and get their work known throughout the world.”

Seminars will also offer an insight into the life of a tattoo artist and piercings will also be carried out.

There will be fun for the whole family with entertainment through fire breathing, burlesque, high wire performance and music from a one man band and a gypsy jazz quartet.

Vendors include clothing, jewellery, hair accessories and much more with a face painting competition keep the children amused.

Jim has seen the event evolve into a permanent fixture on the tattooing calendar and is excited to see the world’s best return to the Scottish Capital.

The 43-year-old added: “To have 300 artists on the waiting list really shows how well thought of this event is now.

“Some of the Scottish artists are now working around the world after being at this convention.

“The standard is so high and I’d encourage anyone who is interested to come along, even if you don’t want a tattoo.

“We’re looking forward to the show again this year because there is nothing like this event anywhere in Scotland.”

The Scottish Tattoo Convention is taking place on March 30-31. Tickets are available via Tickets Scotland.

