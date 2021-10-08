The Eurovision Song Contest brings together musical talent primarily from Europe, but also inviting other countries from around the world, from down under in Australia to the heart of Europe.

Although Eurovision 2022 is still several months away, the dates and location have already been announced.

Here’s all you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

It’s been decided that Eurovision 2022 will take place on Tuesday May 10th, Thursday May 12th, and Saturday May 14th next year.

2022 will also mark the 66th year of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Who will host the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

16 Italian cities put forward a bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022. Photo: fabio lamanna / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

Traditionally, the winning country of the previous year’s contest hosts Eurovision.

Italy’s Maneskin won Eurovision 2021 with their song ‘Zitti e buoni’, so next year will see Italy play host for the contest.

16 Italian cities put forward a bid to host Eurovision 2022 and on October 8th, the national public broadcasting company of Italy, Rai, announced their decision.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will take place in the PalaOlimpico Stadium in Turin.

“Turin is the perfect Host City for the 66th Eurovision Song Contest,” said Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor, Martin Österdahl. “As we saw during the 2006 Winter Olympics, PalaOlimpico exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a global event of this scale and we have been very impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment from the City of Turin who will welcome thousands of fans next May.

"This will be the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Italy in 30 years and, together with our host broadcaster Rai, we are determined to make it a special one.”

Turin is located in northern Italy and is the capital city of the region of Piedmont,

It’s also known for being a cultural and business hub within Italy.

The arena itself has the capacity for 12,350 people and is often used for sporting events like ice hockey.