The quake struck at around 7.02am local time in the Tirapata region and was centred 8.1 miles (13km) east-southeast of Azangaro.

The earthquake shook some buildings in Peruvian cities such as Arequipa, Tacna and Cusco, as well as in La Paz, the capital of neighbouring Bolivia.

There are reports of damage or injury at this time.

Southern Peru has been shaken by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey. Photo: Getty

It was quite deep, at around 135.3 miles (217.8km) below the surface.

The US Tsunami Warning System said no tsunami warning had been issued.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the quake at magnitude 7.

“The information we have so far is that there is no damage,” Hernando Tavera, executive president of the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), told local radio station RPP.