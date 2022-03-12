The Dnipro Kids Appeal, a charity run by Hibs fans, has helped 30 orphans flee from a Ukrainian city with a business now selling Ukraine themed wooden robots.

The charity is also working towards helping other orphanages evacuate from the city.

Cahoots on Portobello High Street will now be selling the popular six inch models with the collection going to help those in need in Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The robots are numbered and often have a label with a short story.

In 2018, wooden robots were found on a beach, sparking a social media appeal to track down their creator with the 6 inch high figures cropping up and delighting those who embraced the modern day Edinburgh mystery.

First spotted in August 2018 the maker remains elusive.

A post on the Cahoots Facebook page read: “ We have been approached by the Porty Robot Maker who asked if we could act as a go between so they can still maintain their anonymity but also raise funds.

“A collection for a local childrens' orphanage before Hibs' UEFA Cup match against Dnipro, Ukraine in 2005, quickly snowballed into an official charity set up by Hibs supporters .

“Now, 17 years later this group has set up a base in Medyka on the Polish/ Ukraine border and are helping to rescue around 70 orphans and get them to safety

“Some of you may have seen some of The Robot makers, Ukrainian Army Robots which they had left around Porty..

Cahoots will be selling The Robot makers , Ukrainian Army Robots

“The magic of The Robot Maker and their identity should forever remain a mystery but they also really want to use their talent to raise much needed funds for Dnipro Kids”

It added: “I have, gladly, agreed, to sell The Ukrainian Army Robots on their behalf.

"They shall be £20 each and 100% of this shall be given over to The Robot Maker who shall forward everything raised to the charity..The first batch will be in the shop and ready for collection this coming Thursday.. You can reserve one by messaging here or pop into Cahoo.”

The post on social media has now been updated to state that due to demand, no more orders will be able to be processed.

“The overwhelming response this post has created means that we are not able to take any more orders at this time.