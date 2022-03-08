The company, which has around 50 roles advertised on its website, said it will speed up processing applications for anyone caught up in the conflict – and will support a visa for applicants from Ukraine and their family.

The firm states on its website: “We are inviting applications from individuals who are impacted by the current conflict, to submit their details for any of our advertised roles via the form below and we will fast track your application.

“Whilst we cannot guarantee that you will be qualified to join us, we can commit to letting you know either way within 24 hours.”

Skyscanner is fast tracking applications from people caught up in the conflict in Ukraine to work in one of its UK or Spanish offices (pictured).

A spokeswoman for Skyscanner said: “We’re fast tracking people who have matching skill-sets to our roles. We are not preventing anyone else from applying, we’re just offering a fast track so we can move forward quickly. We’re also going to streamline any processes which might need to be changed for people applying from anywhere affected by the war, such as if people don’t have a good internet connection.”

The scheme, which is for roles based in any of Skyscanner’s office locations of Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Barcelona, is being advertised to potential Ukrainian applicants on LinkedIn.

The Skyscanner spokeswoman said: “If they are successful in securing a role with us, this means we will work to bring them to one of our UK office locations to join us, paying their visa fees, travel fees and relocation costs to the UK for them and their immediate families.”

