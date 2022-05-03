The luxury MY St Nicolas yacht, which is 70 metres long and underwent a complete refit in 2017, arrived at the Port of Leith on Friday.

Mr Anisimov, who is worth $1.6 billion according to Forbes magazine and made his fortune through Russian real estate development company Coalco, is believed to have sold it in 2018 for 47 million euros. Mr Anisimov, who is also president of the Russian Judo Federation, bought the yacht shortly after it was built.

The yacht, which is thought to have been named after Mr Anisimov’s son, Nicolas, is now registered in the Cayman Islands, but it is not known who the new owner is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super yacht Saint Nicolas has docked in Leith.

It is believed to have been chartered by a private company, but mystery surrounds who is currently using the yacht in Scotland. It was spotted on a short excursion to Burntisland in Fife over the weekend.

Built in Germany in 2007, the MY Saint Nicholas has space for 12 guests and 19 crew members, as well as an elevator, a pool with a “swim up bar" and a gym. It also boasts an “owner stateroom with observatory lounge and study” and “extensive storage for water toys”. In one of the lounges, it has a self-playing Steinway piano.

Superyacht Times lists the luxury vessel as the 277th largest yacht in the world.

The yacht has a luxury interior.