Kalush Orchestra, who won the 2022 contest have sold sold their trophy for $900,000 (£712,000) to raise money for the war in Ukraine.

The winning bid for the trophy was attributed to Whitebit, a cryptocurrency exchange, and came in the form of 500 Ethereum.

Bids were accepted both in cryptocurrency and traditional currencies.

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The group sold the trophy, which resembles a crystal microphone, on Facebook in order to raise money to buy drones for the Ukrainian military as well as medical supplies.

The group won the song contest with their song Stefania, which was originally written for band member Oleh Psuik’s mother, but has been adopted as a rallying cry for Ukraine.

The sale coincided with a charity concert which the band appeared at in Berlin.

Speaking at the concert Oleh Psiuk said: "I think it should be on the front pages always, until peace comes.

Writing on Facebook, the band said: “You guys are amazing!

“We appreciate each and everyone of you who donated to this auction and a special thanks to the team Whitebit who purchased the trophy for $900,000 and are now the rightful owners of our trophy.”

Reuters reported that Ukrainian TV presenter Serhiy Prytula announced that the money raised from the sale of the trophy would be used to purchase three Ukrainian-made PD-2 drones.