Young Edinburgh man missing for four days as police appeal after suspected sightings
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are searching for a young Edinburgh man who has been missing for four days.
Rory Dowling-Clarke disappeared from Granton after last being seen in the area at 2pm last Monday.
However, the 20-year-old is thought to have been seen in other parts of the city since, namely the centre of town and Leith.
Officers have shared an image of Rory and appealed for the public to help trace him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 quoting the incident reference number 2038 of July 31, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.