Young Edinburgh man missing for four days as police appeal after suspected sightings

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 12:59 BST
Police are searching for a young Edinburgh man who has been missing for four days.

Rory Dowling-Clarke disappeared from Granton after last being seen in the area at 2pm last Monday.

However, the 20-year-old is thought to have been seen in other parts of the city since, namely the centre of town and Leith.

Rory Dowling-Clarke is missing from Granton | Police Scotland

Officers have shared an image of Rory and appealed for the public to help trace him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 quoting the incident reference number 2038 of July 31, 2024.

