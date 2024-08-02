Young Edinburgh man missing for four days as police appeal after suspected sightings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for a young Edinburgh man who has been missing for four days.

Rory Dowling-Clarke disappeared from Granton after last being seen in the area at 2pm last Monday.

However, the 20-year-old is thought to have been seen in other parts of the city since, namely the centre of town and Leith.

Officers have shared an image of Rory and appealed for the public to help trace him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 quoting the incident reference number 2038 of July 31, 2024.