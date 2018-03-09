Youth is blooming with Katie and Coral

Two Edinburgh youth workers have been shortlisted for a national award for their work in bringing young people and the wider community together.

Katie Horsburgh, a Guide leader, and Coral Riddell, a mentor with the Prince’s Trust, are in the running for Volunteer of the Year in Scotland’s National Youth Work Awards.

Youth worker Coral Riddell has been nominated for a national award

Organised by YouthLink Scotland to celebrate youth work and those who make a difference in the lives of young people, the awards will be announced on March 15.

A champion for girls and young woman in Scotland, Katie volunteers as a Young Leader with the 193rd B City of Edinburgh Guides, supporting a wide range of activities, challenges and adventures.

At just 17, she is fast becoming a high-profile campaigner for young women’s rights.

Katie also volunteers as an advocate, representing Girlguiding nationally to speak out on a wide range of issues from period poverty to media sexism.

As part of a national campaign to end sexual harassment in schools, she created a powerful film about girls’ experiences, winning a John Byrne Award for her creative efforts.

Most recently, she was invited to join the First Minister’s Advisory Council for Women and Girls where she’ll represent the views of Girlguiding Scotland’s 50,000 young members.

Based in Juniper Green, Coral’s role with The Prince’s Trust, involves supporting young people to overcome barriers, believe in themselves and unlock their potential. Her commitment to one-to-one youth work means every young person she works with has secured a positive outcome, moving on to training or employment.

Last year, one young person she worked with overcame anxiety and lack of self-belief to secure a job as a visitor assistant at the Scotch Whisky Experience, leading tours for hundreds of guests every day.

Jim Sweeney, CEO of YouthLink Scotland, said: “We want to celebrate young people and the youth workers who make a difference.

“Coral Riddell and Katie Horsburgh are an incredible illustration of youth work that literally changes lives.

“In every part of Scotland, every day, thousands of youth workers, many of them volunteers, are supporting young people to follow their dreams and realise their potential. At the heart of these awards will be the voices of our young people, telling their youth work story.”