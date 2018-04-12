10 vehicles involved in multiple crashes during M90 rush hour chaos

The M90 has now been cleared following accidents on both sides of the Queensferry Crossing.

Police held back traffic in both lanes to deal with a 7-vehicle crash at 6:30am this morning around J1C.

3 vehicles were then involved in a seperate accident around J2 at 6:40am.

As a result, drivers were forced to use the hard shoulder to pass the incident.

Following a response from police, officers were forced to close the lanes around 7am to allow emergency services to help a driver exit a vehicle as a result of the crash.

It is understood one driver in the incident involving 3 vehicles was taken to hospital.

Prior to the incidents at 6:30am and 6:40am on the M90, a Honda civic and an Astra were involved in a crash at 5:35am with both drivers taken to the Royal Victoria in Kircaldy.

According to reports, one vehicle was turned over as a result of the crash.