21-year-old charged with attempted murder after man struck by car in Whitburn

The incident happened at Glebe Road, at the junction with Jubilee Road.
A 21-year-old man has been charged following an attempted murder in Whitburn.

The incident happened around 7pm on Saturday September 1 in Glebe Road, at the junction with Jubilee Road.

A 31-year-old man sustained various significant injuries after being struck by a Fiat Punto.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and subsequently released from hospital.

As a result of inquiries conducted by Livingston CID, the male was arrested on Wednesday 3rd October and and held in custody to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court the following day.

A 47-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice. The man is due in court on Thursday 4th October and the woman will appear at a later date.