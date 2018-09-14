27-year-old cyclist ‘chased and attacked’ in Roseburn

A woman was chased and attacked when cycling in the early hours in Roseburn.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following the indecent assault that happened sometime between 5.35am and 6am on Monday September 10 on the cycle path that runs across the Roseburn Bridge.

A 27-year-old woman was cycling from the Drylaw area when she passed a man just before the bridge.

The male chased her on foot for a brief distance before attacking her.

The victim reported the matter to police on Wednesday September 12 and inquiries have been ongoing since this time to identify the male responsible.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The male is described as being of Mediterranean or South American appearance, in his forties or fifties, around 5ft 6ins tall with a medium build, shaved or very short hair, prominent cheek bones, thin lips, narrow eyes and spoke with a foreign accent, believed to be from a South American country.

He was wearing baggy clothing, which is described as dark trousers, similar to those used for hiking, and a grey jacket with a blue triangle and reflective strips on the back.

Detective Sergeant David Brady from Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the woman and while she was physically uninjured, she has been left deeply upset and extremely shaken by what has happened to her.

“We have an excellent and very detailed description of the suspect and anyone who recognises this male, or who can help us trace him, should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you remember seeing any suspicious activity on the cycle path during the early hours of Monday, or have any other information relevant to this investigation then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Edinburgh’s PPU via 101 and quote incident number 2327 of the 12th September. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.