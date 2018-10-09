6 of the best noodle restaurants in Edinburgh

If you’re on the hunt for something warm, filling and delicious, you can’t beat a steaming bowl of noodles.

Whether you prefer them in broth or stir-fried, fantastic noodles are easy to come by in Edinburgh - here are some of the best places to find them.

Redbox Noodle Bar

Perfect for anyone in a rush thanks to their quick service, Redbox Noodle Bar’s menu lets you mix and match ingredients to make your dream noodle box.

For £6.30, choose your favourite type of meat, vegetables, noodles, sauce and accompaniments and then tuck into your generous portion.

51 West Nicolson Street, EH8 9DB - redboxrestaurant.com



Noodles And Dumplings

Informal and welcoming, Noodles and Dumplings does exactly what it says on the tin - serving authentic Chinese noodles and dumplings to hungry customers.

The chefs here will cook up your noodles (and plenty of other fresh and tasty treats) right before your eyes.

23 South Clerk Street, EH8 9JD

Bar Soba

Supplying the city with a mixture of Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Malaysian cuisine, Bar Soba on Hanover Street might be a chain, but it serves some brilliant Pan Asian street food.

The sprawling menu here is ideal for groups who want to try a little bit of everything, and there are plenty of noodle dishes to try.

104 Hanover Street, EH2 1DR - barsoba.co.uk



Tang’s

Just a stone’s throw away from Greyfriars Bobby you’ll find Tang’s, a Japanese restaurant offering the very best in traditional cuisine. Their menu of sushi dishes, ramen noodles and curries will leave you spoilt for choice.

Tang’s is ideal for an adventurous eater open to trying Japanese food for the first time, but if sushi isn’t your thing try the yakisoba or spicy yaki udon - wok fried noodles accompanied by your choice of prawn, chicken or tofu.

44 Candlemaker Row, EH1 2QE - tangsgohan.com



Vietnam House Restaurant

For signature Vietnamese pho noodle soup, head to well kept Edinburgh secret, Vietnam House in the Fountainbridge area, where you can also bring your own bottle for a small corkage fee.

Made using broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat, fish or vegetables, the restaurant says that their pho may even be beneficial to your health thanks to its ingredients. Whether or not that claim is true, you’re guaranteed to leave feeling full and satisfied.

3 Grove Street, EH3 8AF - vietnamhouserestaurant.co.uk



Chop Chop

Just a two minute walk from Haymarket train station, Chop Chop is something of an Edinburgh institution. The emphasis here is on the traditional Chinese dining experience of ordering an array of tasty plates to share with your party.

There are plenty of noodle options on the menu, as well as boiled or fried Chinese dumplings with tasty fillings, meat, fish, noodles, rice and rib dishes.

248 Morrison Street, EH3 8DT - chop-chop.co.uk