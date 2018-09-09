90 cars go up in flames in West Lothian car auction blaze

Have your say

An INFERNO tore through a West Lothian car auction business overnight torching 90 vehicles.

The blaze spread rapidly through Copart Used and Salvage Car Auctions in East Whitburn from 2am today.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews attended.

Up to 35 firefighters from across West Lothian battled for six hours to bring the fire under control.

Four crews from Livingston, Bathgate and Whitburn were scrambled in the early hours.

Firefighters used high-powered water hoses to douse flames at the Redmill Industrial Estate firm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We are investigating the cause of the fire.”

