Appeal after man in car exposes himself to bypasser in Dalkeith

Police in Midlothian are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a woman at the weekend in Dalkeith.

The incident took place at around 2am on Sunday April 29 when a woman was walking along Lauder Road towards Mayfield.

A man in a grey car parked just past the junction of Westerkippielaw Drive before committing a lewd act in front of a female bypasser.

The woman ran off and the car was heard to drive away.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s, of average build and was wearing dark clothing.

PC Linzi Hogg of Bonnyrigg Police Station said: “The woman was left shaken after this experience and we are keen to trace the man responsible as soon as possible. I’d like to hear from anyone who recognises the description of the man and his car, or anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area on Saturday night into Sunday morning.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 851 of Sunday 29th April, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.