Bar remains closed after devastating Old Town fire

A BLAZE-hit bar is shut indefinitely after an inferno ripped through the building.

Up to 35 firefighters tackled flames at OX184 in the Old Town’s Cowgate for about 11 hours yesterday.

The fire broke out at 2.50pm after ducting ignited and spread to the roof of the bar.

Owners confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

In a post on social media, the bar said: “We suffered a serious fire here yesterday. Fortunately nobody was injured.

“We are currently assessing the damage but at this stage would like to express our sincere thanks to the Fire Brigade for all their efforts in tackling the blaze.

“We will remain closed for the time being and will update on future plans to re-open in due course.”

The Cowgate was the scene of a devastating blaze in 2002, which destroyed businesses including nightclub La Belle Angele and comedy venue the Gilded Balloon.