Bay City Roller star Alan Longmuir ‘seriously ill in hospital’

Have your say

Bay City Roller guitarist Alan Longmuir has been taken to hospital after falling seriously ill while on holiday.

The 69-year-old was taken to hospital and is reportedly receiving specialist care at the Galenia Hospital in Mexico.

The musician was on holiday in the country with his wife Eileen.

READ MORE: Original Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir inspired by Westerns

A message shared on Facebook page ‘Bay City Rollers Pen Pal Reunion’ urged fans to pray for Alan.

The message reads: “Posted with permission of Alan and Eileen Longmuir.

Original Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir with the cast of I Ran With The Gang and special guest, Rollers' frontman Les McKeown.

“Unfortunately we need to inform all our friends that Alan has been taken seriously Ill whilst holidaying in Mexico.

“He has been admitted to hospital and is currently receiving Specialist Care for a virus that is attacking his vital organs.

READ MORE: Bay City Rollers’ Alan Longmuir still running with the gang

He is extremely unwell at the moment but has improved slightly since treatment has commenced. Eileen is with him and has been beside him throughout this awful situation.

Bay City Rollers Derek Longmuir, Les McKeown, Stuart Wood ('Woody'), Alan Longmuir and Eric Faulkner outside the Craighall recording studios in Edinburgh in January 1975.

It continues: “We know you will all want to send loving, caring and healing thoughts to Alan as we understand how much you care for him. Please keep both Alan and Eileen in your hearts and prayers over the next few days.”

Well-wishers have shared kind messages in support of Longmuir on social media platforms.